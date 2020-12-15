Washington receives initial COVID-19 vaccine doses, general public still months away from vaccination

Maher Kawash by Maher Kawash

SPOKANE, Wash.– Nobody received the COVID-19 vaccine in Washington today, despite the initial shipments arriving in the state.

Hospitals and providers used the day to prepare.

“Make sure all their staff are trained and all the supplies are laid out right,” WA Hospital Association member Cassie Sauer said. “This is such a precious resource, there’s a lot of concern about doing it wrong.”

That will change Tuesday morning as UW Medicine vaccinates healthcare workers in the state for the first time.

But the fact is, most of us are still months away from getting our vaccination.

Washington is in Phase 1A of its vaccination plan.

The New York times helped show us what that vaccine looks line in the state, and starts with more than 350,000 healthcare workers along with another 61,000 people in long-term care facilities.

About 26,000 first responders would be next followed by roughly 2 million people who are considered more at-risk of catching COVID-19 because of health conditions.

After that, you have about 190,000 elderly people, 204,000 essential workers and 139,000 teachers.

The line keeps going to 22,000 homeless people, 23,000 prisoners and then another 311,000 essential workers.

The general public will likely start getting vaccinated in the late spring.

We do know Providence Health and MultiCare will be the first to get Spokane County’s 3,900 initial doses, which are expected in this week.

Washington is hoping to have about 350,000 doses one month from now and then another 500,000-1 million doses one month later.

Shipments will be coming in weekly to Washington starting in January.

Other companies, like Moderna, are waiting for their vaccine to get approved, so those shipments could grow substantially in size.

