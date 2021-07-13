Washington receives $11M to support rural COVID response efforts

by Connor Sarles

Jeff Roberson

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington has received more than $11 million from the Biden administration to support COVID-19 response efforts in rural communities.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services authorized $11,626,920 for Washington to support rural COVID efforts. The funding will be allocated to 45 small rural hospitals around the state, which will also go to COVID testing, and treatment against new variants.

The funding will not go, specifically, to ramping up vaccinations in rural communities.

“The Biden Administration recognizes the important role that small rural hospitals have in closing the equity gap and ensuring that rural Americans can protect themselves and their communities from COVID-19,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “Today’s funding will help small rural hospitals continue to serve their communities in this critical role by expanding their COVID-19 testing capacity and mitigation efforts.”

Likewise, Idaho will receive $5,942,648, which will go to 23 rural hospitals.

