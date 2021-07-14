Washington reaches pandemic milestone; 70 percent of population now vaccinated

by Olivia Roberts

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington state health officials have announced a major milestone in the pandemic: 70 percent of the state’s population is now vaccinated.

Washington Department of Health Secretary Dr. Umair Shah made the announcement in a briefing Wednesday morning. He said 70 percent of people 16 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

As of July 12, nearly 8 million doses have been given out to about 4.3 million people across the state.

Another GREAT announcement as of a few minutes ago, WA has now hit 70%! 🥳🎉🥳🎉👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/xiK69M9cP0 — Office of Dr. Umair A. Shah, WA Sec of Health (@WaHealthSec) July 14, 2021

“While we have made great strides, we still need to continue to encourage those that have not vaccinated yet to get their vaccine,” Dr. Shah added.

