Washington reaches goal of administering 45,000 COVID vaccine doses per day
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Health officials in Washington have officially hit the state’s goal of administering 45,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses a day, the Department of Health announced Friday.
As of Wednesday, the state has administered an average 45,221 vaccine doses over a 7-day span.
The announcement marks a major milestone for vaccine rollout in Washington, where over 5,000 people have died from the virus. It comes the same week Gov. Inslee announced educators and child care providers in the state can now receive the vaccine.
Overall, more than 1,865,640 doses have gone into the arms of people across Washington. You can read more about efforts to vaccinate Washingtonians HERE.
READ: Everything you need to know about the COVID vaccine in Washington and Idaho
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.