Washington ranks 8th in U.S. for highest life expectancies pre-pandemic

by Will Wixey

Credit: National Vital Statistics

SPOKANE, Wash. — Living in the Northwest just got a whole lot more reassuring.

The National Vital Statistics reported Washington had the eighth highest life expectancy in the nation. The average life expectancy in Washington is 80-years old, with women usually living to about 82 and men around 78.

Idaho almost made the top ten, as the state ranked 13th right below Oregon at 12th. Idaho’s average was 79.5, just barely below Oregon’s 79.6.

Among all U.S. states, Hawaii had the highest life expectancy with an average of 80.9 years. Mississippi had the lowest with 74.4. The report was made based on data from 2019, meaning the pandemic had no effect on total life expectancies. The data could be very different if it was based on recent data.

The report suggests that wealthier states tend to have higher life expectancy rates. The top nine states in the chart had median incomes $5,000 to $15,000 more than the national average in 2019.

Southern states tended to have the lowest life expectancies, as many of the residents in those states fell below the poverty line. It could also be due to high obesity rates, tobacco use, and overall poorer healthcare.

You can view the full report here.

