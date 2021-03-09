Washington ranked best state in national report, Idaho earns #5 spot

Washington state has again been ranked the #1 state in America by U.S. News and World Report.

The Evergreen state has held the top ranking — which is determined by a number of factors — since 2019.

U.S. News and World Report made their conclusion based on categories like health care, education, economy and infrastructure. In all of those categories, Washington ranked within the top eight states.

Washington was ranked first for broadband access and GDP growth, as well as tying for first for government credit rating score. The report also mentioned Washington’s geological diversity and scenic treasures.

“I am so happy for the people of Washington to take home this honor again. It takes all 7.6 million of us to make this state the dynamic place it truly is. Washingtonians are motivated to lead and innovate in all aspects of our society, in labor, business, education, health, and so much more,” Gov. Jay Inslee said. “It was that same spirit that helped us bounce back from being the first state in the nation hit by COVID-19, and we are on our way to a robust recovery because of our unique attributes.”

Idaho also made the top five list, moving up from spot #16 since the 2019 report. The state was ranked #3 in economy, #4 in fiscal economy and was also commended for its natural environment.

Read the full report here.

