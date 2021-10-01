Washington raising minimum wage to $14.49 in 2022

Photo by NeONBRAND on Unsplash FILE: Money

TUMWATER, Wash. — Minimum wage workers in Washington are about to get a pay bump in 2022.

The state’s Department of Labor and Industries announced minimum wage would go up to $14.49 an hour. That’s an $0.80 raise from the $13.69 it is now.

The department said the rise is because the state is seeing more expensive gas, housing, household furnishings and food. Every year, the department is required to make a cost-of-living adjustment to the minimum wage based on the federal Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers.

Minimum wage applies to workers who are 16 and older in the state. People who are 14 and 15 years old in the workforce can get paid 85 percent of the rate.

Right now, the federal minimum wage is $7.25 an hour.

More information can be found online.

RELATED: US unemployment claims rise third straight week to 362,000

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.