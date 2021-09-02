Washington pushes forest grouse hunting season back

Washington forest grouse hunting season Credit: Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife

SPOKANE, Wash.– Attention forest grouse hunters, this years’ season is delayed in Washington.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said instead of starting on Sept. 1 like usual, it would open on Sept. 15. The good news is the season will be extended to Jan. 15, 2022, instead of ending on Dec. 31. The even better news is that by moving the end date back, another day has been added to the season.

The reason for the season change is to reduce the harvest of breeding-age hens, which will ultimately add more forest grouse availability for hunters in the future. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said statistics show over the past 40 years there has been a decline in the number of harvested forest grouse. One of the biggest impacts on the bird’s population is early season hunting in the first half of September puts breeding-age females at higher risk for harvest.

Washington is home to four species of forest grouse, with at least one species in every county.

You can read more about the forest grouse hunting season changes here.



RELATED: Hunting theme no longer mandatory in US duck stamp contest

RELATED: Idaho potato growers brace for poor crop amid drought, heat

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.