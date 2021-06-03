Washington pushes for more vaccinations ahead of reopening later this month

SPOKANE, Wash. — A year and a half of COVID-19 is finally nearing an end.

“This Friday will mark the 500th day since we began responding to COVID-19 in this state,” said Washington Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah.

The nation is already getting flashes of normalcy, and the Fourth of July is now the next checkpoint to a complete comeback. But, if you want to be fully protected from COVID-19 when that happens, then you’ll need your shot within the next week.

“Vaccines remain our path forward,” Dr. Shah said.

A real world study tells us one shot of the vaccine gives you 80-percent protection from COVID-19, and that second shot pushes it to 90 percent.

A CDC study showed Pfizer will give you full immunity seven days after that second dose, compared to 14 days for Moderna.

Johnson and Johnson’s single shot will fully protect you after 28 days.

In the meantime, Washington’s second-biggest county is falling behind others like King County—Spokane has 44 percent of its adults fully vaccinated, compared to nearly 65 percent of King County.

The Spokane Regional Health District credited that to a history of hesitancy in Eastern Washington.

“I’m very confident that we’ll continue moving,” SRHD Interim Health Officer Dr. Frank Velazquez said. “We may not move very fast, but we’re making progress every single day.”

The State Department of Health told us hospitalization rates for 45 to 64 year-olds are 21 times higher among unvaccinated people than those who are fully protected at that age.

That’s why officials are trying to bring the vaccines to you at clinics in schools, baseball games and fire departments.

“Give us a space and we’ll take care of the rest, so that message is resonating,” Dr. Velazquez said.

