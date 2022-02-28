Washington not requiring proof of vaccination at large events starting March 1

Craig Ruttle FILE: Vaccine card

SPOKANE, Wash.– Starting Tuesday, if you’re heading to an event in Washington, you’ll be able to leave the vaccine card at home — in most cases.

Gov. Jay Inslee announced the state’s requirement for vaccine verification or a negative COVID test for large events would be lifted on March 1. However, that doesn’t mean businesses and local governments can’t choose to implement their own requirements.

Dropping the proof of vaccine requirement comes just 10 days before the state will lift its mask mandate.

Gov. Inslee said the state was able to move into a “restrictive phase of the COVID-19 response” because of a drop in hospitalizations, better vaccination rates and more access to masks and testing.

The indoor mask mandate was originally set to lift on March 21. Gov. Inslee moved that date to 11:59 p.m. on March 11. They will still be required in certain settings like healthcare, correction facilities and long-term care facilities.

“We’ve continued to monitor data from our state Department of Health, and have determined we are able to adjust the timing of our statewide mask requirement,” Inslee said. “While this represents another step forward for Washingtonians, we must still be mindful that many within our communities remain vulnerable. Many businesses and families will continue choosing to wear masks, because we’ve learned how effective they are at keeping one another safe. As we transition to this next phase, we will continue to move forward together carefully and cautiously.”

K-12 schools will get new guidance next week so they can get ready to change or update any safety protocols.

Proof of vaccination or a negative test started being required at all large events in Washington on Nov. 15, 2021.

RELATED: Washington to lift mask mandate earlier than previously announced

RELATED: Newest CDC guidance follows suit of localities dropping mask mandates, but free COVID tests still go unclaimed

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.