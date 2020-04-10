Washington police officer being treated for COVID-19 symptoms has died

David Mann by David Mann

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. — A Washington police officer who was being treated at a hospital for coronavirus-like symptoms has died.

Ofc. Kurt Enget, a five-year veteran of the Bainbridge Island Police Department, died Friday morning at age 49.

“Our entire City family is heartbroken as we mourn his loss and extend our support to Ofc. Enget’s family,” the City of Bainbridge Island said in a news release.

Enget died at Harrison Medical Center in Bremerton for symptoms similar to COVID-19, but it’s unknown if Enget had been exposed to the virus, city officials said. The Kitsap County Coroner’s Office will be determining the cause of death.

Enget graduated from South Kitsap High School, then worked at Safeway for 18 years before switching his career to law enforcement.

He started his law enforcement career in 2005 at the Suquamish Police Department then joined the Bainbridge Island Police Department in 2015.

Enget completed K-9 training in 2017 and was a certified K-9 handler to his partner, Whitney, at the time of his death.

A fund has been set up to raise money for his family.

