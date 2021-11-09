Washington passes milestone: 10 million COVID vaccine doses given

by Melissa Luck

OLYMPIA, Wash – Washington has reached a milestone in the fight to end the COVID-19 pandemic. Providers have given more than 10 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the Department of Health dashboard, Washington surpassed that total on Saturday.

The state says that 71.1% of people 12 and older have been fully vaccinated.

Sixty percent of people 12 and older in Spokane County are fully vaccinated, according to DOH.

“Giving out 10 million doses of life-saving vaccine is something we should all be proud of here in Washington,” said Umair A. Shah, MD, MPH, Secretary of Health. “Knowing that younger kids can now be protected from the worst outcomes of this virus is an incredible relief, not just for parents and families, but for everyone. The more people vaccinated, the more community protection we have, and that’s good for us all.”

Washington residents started getting the vaccine in mid-December.

Current statistics show that people 65 and older are most likely to be vaccinated.

The state numbers don’t yet include kids five to 11 years old; they were just approved to get the vaccine last week.

