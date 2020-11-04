Washington passes 1st voter-approved sex ed mandate in US

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state voters approved a sex education referendum, allowing Democrats’ wide-ranging mandate for public schools to stand and take effect later this school year.

Referendum 90 was Washington’s only statewide ballot measure in the November election and the nation’s first sex ed fight to be decided at the ballot.

The passing vote upholds a state senate bill approved in March by Democrats without any Republican support, which quickly triggered immense backlash.

