Washington OSPI, Kaiser Permanente to announce plans for vaccinating school staff

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

The Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction is teaming up with Kaiser Permanente to vaccinate educators and school staff across the state.

Kaiser Permanente and the OSPI are set to announce details of the partnership during a press conference Friday, beginning at 11 a.m. You can watch the announcement as it’s streamed on TVW, or on the OSPI’s Facebook page.

The partnership “aims to support a safe return to school across Washington,” it reads in a release. Spokane Public Schools is one of several local districts that is slowly integrating students back into the classroom.

Third graders in the Spokane Public School District were the most recent to return, with fourth graders set to come back as soon as February 4.

