Washington, Oregon, California will work together on approach to reopen economies

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Copyright 2019 CNN Tensions flare as WA Gov. Jay Inslee signs executive order calling for emergency ban on all flavored vaping products.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Governor Jay Inslee, along with Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and California Gov. Gavin Newsom, on Monday announced a shared vision for reopening their economics and controlling COVID-19 into the future.

“COVID-19 has preyed upon our interconnectedness. In the coming weeks, the West Coast will flip the script on COVID-19 — with our states acting in close coordination and collaboration to ensure the virus can never spread wildly in our communities,” the governors said in a joint statement. “We are announcing that California, Oregon and Washington have agreed to work together on a shared approach for reopening our economies – one that identifies clear indicators for communities to restart public life and business.’

Each state is building a state-specific plan, but the three states have agreed to the following principals:

Residents’ health comes first

Health outcomes and science – not politics – will guide decisions

States will only be effective working together

The governors noted that the West Coast has an outsized stake in controlling and defeating the coronavirus. They said decisions to modify stay at home orders will be guided by data, and each state will work with its local leaders to understand what is happening on the ground.

Public health leaders will also focus on the following goals for controlling the virus:

Protecting vulnerable populations at risk for severe disease if infected. This includes a concerted effort to prevent and fight outbreaks in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.

Ensuring an ability to care for those who may become sick with COVID-19 and other conditions. This will require adequate hospital surge capacity and supplies of personal protective equipment.

Mitigating the non-direct COVID-19 health impacts, particularly on disadvantaged communities.

Protecting the general public by ensuring any successful lifting of interventions includes the development of a system for testing, tracking and isolating. The states will work together to share best practices.

The governors said they will continue to convene with their staff and health officials to continue conversations about the regional pact to recovery.

RELATED: Tracking COVID-19: A breakdown of the latest numbers in Washington and Idaho

READ: ‘We will not accept unnecessary deaths’: Gov. Inslee extends stay home order through May 4

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.