Washington one step closer to creating alert system for missing and murdered Indigenous women and people

by Erin Robinson

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Washington is one step closer to creating an alert system for missing Indigenous women and people.

House Bill 1725 passed unanimously in the Washington Senate on Thursday. It passed the House unanimously earlier in the legislative session.

It now heads to Governor Jay Inslee’s desk. If he signs it into law, Washington will become the first state to have a system like this.

The Urban Indian Health Institute says Indigenous women go missing four times more than white women in Washington.

State agencies have reported 107 cases to the Washington State Patrol, but the number is substantially higher because many go unreported.

The proposed alert system would be created through WSP, which broadcasts alerts statewide.

When a Native person is reported missing, it would be broadcasted on digital highway billboards and social media, similar to the AMBER Alert system.

