Washington now meeting Inslee’s goal of 45,000 vaccinations per day, Idaho also making progress

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington has reached Governor Jay Inslee’s daily vaccination goal.

The state is now averaging 45,000 vaccinations a day; a goal Inslee set in January. This comes 80 days after the first COVID-19 vaccine was given in Washington.

Exactly 18 percent of Washingtonians have received at least one dose and 10 percent are fully vaccinated, which puts the state in the top 15 in the country for shots given.

Idaho is also making good progress with 16.5 percent of people in the state receiving at least one dose.

A little more than nine percent of Idahoans are fully vaccinated.

RELATED: Here’s how and when you could get the COVID-19 vaccine in Idaho

RELATED: Here’s when and where you can get your COVID vaccine in WA

RELATED: Vaccine Information HQ

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.