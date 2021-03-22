Washington now in Phase 3

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Phase 3 is officially here.

In a step toward normalcy, Washington moved to its next phase of its reopening on Monday, allowing more indoor spaces to open at a higher occupancy.

Phase 3 allows restaurants, movie theaters, gyms and retail spaces to open at 50 percent capacity. Groups of up to 400 people also can attend indoor and outdoor events, like concerts, but COVID protocols should be enforced.

The statewide mask mandate remains in effect and social distancing is still required in all of these settings.

Phase 3 also allows for higher spectator capacity at high school and youth sporting events. That is the same with professional sports, which means there will be fans in the ball park during Opening Day for the Mariners.

With Washington’s move to Phase 3 also comes a new assessment plan. The state Department of Health will now evaluate individual counties and their handling of COVID-19 when looking at advancing to next phases.

Counties must meet certain metrics to advance through the state’s reopening plan. The two-week number of COVID cases per 100,000 population must remain below 200 and weekly COVID hospitalizations per 100,000 people must remain below five.

Smaller counties with populations under 50,000 will be evaluated on simpler metrics – they must have fewer than 30 new COVID cases every two weeks and less than three new COVID hospitalizations every week.

The first evaluation will be on April 12; any county that fails one or both of the COVID metrics will be moved back a phase. Moreover, if at any point the state’s ICU capacity surpasses 90 percent capacity, the entire state will move back to Phase 1.

