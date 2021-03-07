Washington nears 100,000 dose milestone across state mass-vaccination sites

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

OLYMPIA, Wash. — In just a month and a half, the Washington State Department of Health says state-led mass vaccination sites have administered nearly 100,000 doses of COVID vaccine.

The numbers break down as follows:

19,922 doses at the Spokane Arena

25,174 doses at the Clark County Fairgrounds in Ridgefield

22,593 doses at the Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee

27,252 doses at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Kennewick

That totals to 94,941 doses given in just six weeks, which comes as the DOH and the Governor’s Office have stepped up vaccination efforts across the state, with the state now slated to move to Phase 1B, Tier 2 of the vaccine plan later in March. The state on Friday also hit their goal of administering 45,000 doses per day, as well.

Still, with all of the mass vaccination sites, DOH says they only represent around 10% of the total vaccine being administered statewide. Healthcare providers, pop-up clinics and pharmacies have made up much of the difference.

