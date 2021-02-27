Washington nearly finished vaccinating people in nursing homes

SPOKANE, Wash.–For once in this pandemic, the work week is winding down on a lighter note.

Fewer COVID-19 cases, fewer deaths and fewer people in the hospital all across the United States.

That’s because vaccinations are helping flatten the curve, especially among those most at risk for this virus.

That curve from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says it all.

The orange line shows deaths among people in nursing homes across the U.S.

Back in December, the U.S. started giving vaccinations, and you can see in that graph more than 80 percent of COVID-19 deaths in the country were linked to nursing homes.

Now in February, you notice that drop down to 40 percent.

“Covid kills… the vaccine gives me hope,” Spokane City Councilwoman and owner of Moore’s Assisted Living Betsy Wilkerson said.

The COVID-19 vaccine is giving a lot more than hope, in fact, it’s literally saving lives.

Six weeks ago, eight percent of people older than 65 in the country received at least one shot of the vaccine.

Now, roughly half of those people have at least one shot.

That’s good news for those living in nursing homes since they’ve been locked inside for nearly a year now.

“You couldn’t go anywhere,” Wilkerson said. “A couple guys were like I’m in jail, because there’s nowhere to go.”

Wilkerson and her family were the first Black people to own an assisted living home in Spokane County when they opened the Moore’s home in 1976.

The 16 men in that home right now recently received their first shot of the vaccine thanks to a mobile clinic through Spokane Regional Health.

“It was a pretty slick process, so next week we are scheduled for our second shot,” Wilkerson said.

About 53 percent of Spokane County’s COVID-19 deaths to this point are linked to people living in nursing homes.

Wilkerson’s home will continue to take COVID-19 protocols seriously, but residents are excited to visit the movies, and of course, see family again.

“We’ve had some residents whose relatives have died during covid, and that was really difficult, so we want to help them celebrate their life,” Wilkerson said.

The Washington Department of Health told us the process of vaccinating people in long-term care facilities is nearly finished.

“We love each other, but we are sick of looking at each other,” Wilkerson jokingly said.

The Spokane Regional Health District told 4 News Now that all long-term care facilities in the county should have a scheduled first-dose clinic by now.

If a facility believes it has not been included, it should contact SRHD.

