Washington National Guard sends 80 guardsmen to help fight Summit Trail Fire

INCHELIUM, Wash.– More help is on the way for crews fighting the Summit Trail Fire near Inchelium.

The Washington National Guard said in a Tweet Tuesday that 80 guardsmen geared up to support the Washington Department of Natural Resources. The guardsmen will provide five hand crews to help fight the 45,554-acre fire.

Lightning sparked the Summit Fire on July 12. It is burning on the Colville Reservation about 17 miles west of Inchelium.

As of Aug. 24, the fire is 45-percent contained.

All evacuation levels surrounding the Summit Trail Fire have been lifted. People should be aware that fire management activities are still happening in their area.

Earlier today 80 Guardsmen received their wild-land firefighting gear as they mobilize to support @waDNR_fire at the Summit Trail #wawildfire near Inchelium. pic.twitter.com/eYNk7FrlVK — WA National Guard (@WANationalGuard) August 24, 2021

