Washington National Guard deploys 400 to DC ahead of Biden’s inauguration
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Roughly 400 Washington National Guard members are on their way to Washington, D.C. ahead of President-Elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.
The Washington National Guard tweeted a video of the guardsman departing on Friday morning.
“These guardsmen will support our federal partners in a number of different roles as determined by the lead agency,” the tweet reads.
The decision comes as officials requested help from additional guardsmen following earlier riots at the U.S. Capitol.
Around 300 Idaho National Guard soldiers were also sent to D.C. on Friday.
