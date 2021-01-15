Washington National Guard deploys 400 to DC ahead of Biden’s inauguration

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Roughly 400 Washington National Guard members are on their way to Washington, D.C. ahead of President-Elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

The Washington National Guard tweeted a video of the guardsman departing on Friday morning.

“These guardsmen will support our federal partners in a number of different roles as determined by the lead agency,” the tweet reads.

This morning Washington National Guard members heading out in support of the Presidential #Inauguration2021 in Washington D.C. These Guardsmen will support our federal partners in a number of different roles as determined by the lead agency. pic.twitter.com/6W0XCX1SAw — WA National Guard (@WANationalGuard) January 15, 2021

The decision comes as officials requested help from additional guardsmen following earlier riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Around 300 Idaho National Guard soldiers were also sent to D.C. on Friday.

