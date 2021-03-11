Washington moving to Phase 3 on March 22

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Inslee announced Washington will move to Phase 3 of reopening on March 22.

Effective that day, the entire state will move to Phase 3, with individual counties being evaluated for how continue handling COVID-19. In this next stage, the two-week number of COVID cases per 100,000 population must remain below 200, and weekly COVID hospitalizations per 100,000 population must remain below five.

Smaller counties with populations under 50,000 will be evaluated on simpler metrics — they must have fewer than 30 new COVID cases every two weeks, and less than three new COVID hospitalizations every week.

The first evaluation will be on April 12; any county that fails one or both of the COVID metrics will be moved back a phase. Moreover, if at any point Washington’s ICU capacity surpasses 90% capacity, the entire state will move back to Phase 1.

So, what does Phase 3 look like for Washington?

Most importantly, restaurants and businesses can allow up to 50% occupancy in their buildings, and up to 400 people can gather for indoor or outdoor activities, as long as they socially distanced and wear masks.

Additionally, sports venues can reopen spectator seating up to 25% capacity, as long as they are masked up and physically distanced. The Governor’s Office says spectator capacity for high school and youth sports will start on March 18.

