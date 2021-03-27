Washington mass-vaccination sites hit 150,000 dose milestone

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Just days before Washington moves to Phase 1B Tiers 3 and 4 of the vaccine rollout plan, the Department of Health reports they have administered more than 150,000 doses across their four mass-vaccination sites.

This includes 34,775 doses in Spokane, 41,917 in Ridgefield, 34,456 in Wenatchee and 42,332 in Kennewick.

The state’s mass-vaccination sites utilize the Pfizer and Moderna two-dose vaccines, with appointments for both shots available at all four sites next week. To make an appointment, visit the Department of Health website.

On Wednesday, vaccine eligibility will open to Phase 1B Tier 3 and Tier 4, which includes two million more Washingtonians.

Specifically, these next two tiers include:

Anyone 16 and older with two or more comorbidities

Anyone between the ages of 60 and 64

Anyone living in congregate settings; like correctional facilities, group homes for those with disabilities, those experiencing homelessness, etc.

Workers in congregate settings; like restaurants, manufacturing, construction

