Washington lifting indoor mask mandate on March 21

by Erin Robinson

Ted S. Warren Washington Gov. Jay Inslee speaks at a news conference, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Inslee announced that Washington state is expanding its vaccine mandate to include all public, charter and private school teachers and staff, as well as those working at the state's colleges and universities. The governor also expanded the statewide indoor mask mandate in place for non-vaccinated individuals to include those who are vaccinated.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington will lift its indoor mask mandate on March 21.

Governor Jay Inslee made the announcement during a news conference on Thursday.

This applies to most indoor spaces, including K-12 schools and childcare facilities. Masks will still be required in healthcare settings like hospitals, outpatient and dental services, as well as long-term care settings and correctional facilities.

Washington’s mask mandate was first implemented in June 2020. It was lifted in May 2021 for fully vaccinated people but was re-implemented in August 2021.

Washington will also lift its vaccine verification for large events starting March 1. Businesses and local governments can still choose to require vaccination or face mask requirements for workers or customers. School districts can do the same with students and teachers.

Guidance for K-12 schools

The Department of Health will issue updated guidance for K-12 schools the week of March 7.

Schools will still be required to report COVID-19 cases and outbreaks, and cooperate with public health authorities in responding to these consistent with other communicable diseases.

Students and staff with COVID symptoms will still be required to quarantine away from school buildings. Schools will also have to ensure access to testing for those with symptoms or who have been exposed.

Guidance for employers

Employers will be expected to continue taking steps to assess COVID-19 transmission risks to employees and taking steps to minimize those risks. This could include promoting vaccination, improving ventilation, offering masks and encouraging social distancing.

Employers are still required to notify workers of potential exposures when a co-worker has a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19. Worksites with 50 or more employees will still be required to report outbreaks of 10 or more confirmed cases to the state Department of Labor and Industries.

Employers must also allow workers to continue wearing masks if they choose.

