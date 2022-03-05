Washington legislature votes to ban sales of high-capacity magazines

OLYMPIA, Wash.– Washington lawmakers voted late Friday night to ban the sale of high-capacity magazines in the state.

Senate Bill 5078 prohibits the sale, attempted sale, manufacture and distribution of ammunition magazines with more than 10 rounds.

The bill does not outlaw the possession of high-capacity magazines. Washington will join nine states that already restrict high-capacity magazines.

It will now head to Gov. Jay Inslee’s desk to be signed into law.

The high-capacity magazine ban has been introduced several times before in Washington’s Legislature and has repeatedly failed to advance.

The legislation was requested by state Attorney General Bob Ferguson.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

