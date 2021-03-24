Washington lawmakers support major disaster declaration in wake of winter storm damage

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

WASHINGTON D.C. — Senators and House Representatives from Washington wrote a letter to President Joe Biden in support of Governor Jay Inslee’s request for a statewide federal emergency declaration following severe storms this past winter.

Senators Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell, along with Representatives Adam Smith, Rick Larsen, Cathy McMorris Rodgers, Jaime Herrera Beutler, Suzan DelBene, Marilyn Strickland, Derek Kilmer, Dan Newhouse, Pramila Jayapal and Kim Schrier all signed the letter.

“The severe winter storm produced high winds and significant precipitation, resulting in the flooding of 15 rivers, landslides, and mudslides, coastal and inland flooding, road closures, and widespread power outages for more than 500,000 metered customers. High winds created damaging coastal surf and knocked down numerous trees across the state, resulting in two fatalities, multiple injuries, and search and rescue operations taking places,” the lawmakers wrote. “… damage incurred by Washington state due to the severe winter storm totaled $21,342,176 with $17,444,959 in damages attributed to sixteen counties.

The lawmakers said the impacts from these storms must be taken in the larger context of the dozens of declared and undeclared disasters that occurred across Washington in recent history.

“Washington State has experienced numerous devastating disasters over the past two years, resulting in four major disaster declarations. These disasters have stretched our state’s emergency management and recovery resources thin and have further devastated communities impacted by a historically destructive wildfire season and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.”

The lawmakers also supported Inslee’s request for statewide assistance from the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program and Public Assistance Categories A-G for multiple counties, including Okanogan and Spokane Counties.

Read the full letter below:

