Washington lawmakers pass comprehensive sex ed bill

OLYMPIA, Wash.– A bill that would require a comprehensive sexual education curriculum be taught in all grades is on its way to the Washington Governor Jay Inslee’s desk for his signature.

Under current law, public schools may provide sexual health education to their students, but it’s not a requirement. Senate Bill 5395 would change that, if it is signed into law by Governor Inslee.

The legislation would mandate age-appropriate, accurate sexual education be taught to students from kindergarten through 12th grade. The bill does not require a specific curriculum, so districts would determine those lessons based on state standards. The subject matter would match the grades learning the information. The changes would start with the 2022-23 school year.

Students would learn about gender identities and sexual orientation before middle school. By 9th grade, the curriculum focuses on sex, and healthy relationships, according to a past 4 News Now story.

