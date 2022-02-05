Washington lawmakers consider adding specialty wine license plate

OLYMPIA, Wash.– There could be a special license plate coming for Washington wine lovers.

The Washington Wine Institute and state lawmakers are pushing to make that happen. The money made from the plates would go to Washington Tourism Alliance to promote tourism throughout Washington.

The Evergreen State is the second-largest wine producer in the U.S. There are 1,050 licensed wineries in the state, according to Washington Wine. It has more than 400 grape growers and more than 60,000 acres of wine grapes.

Winemakers in the Spokane area have been hit hard by supply-chain issues. Some of them have even had to raise their prices in order to keep up.

