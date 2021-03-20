Washington launches vaccine locator tool to help you find an appointment

SPOKANE, Wash.–Washington is using the companies we rely on every day to speed up vaccinations.

This website is now the go-to location to get a vaccine appointment in Washington.

You just have to enter your zip code and it shows all the available appointments in your area.

Companies like Amazon, Microsoft and Starbucks are helping this process.

There was a point a couple weeks ago when about 4,500 people were on hold with the Washington Department of Health at one point.

So, that website now helps clear that frustration.

“All of it leads all Washingtonians getting information more readily,” Director Dan Laster said.

If you or a loved one don’t have reliable internet, there’s some other help, too.

Just call 211, and you’ll be connected to some volunteers who will navigate this site for you and get an appointment scheduled.

“That I think is the source that most Washingtonians and those in Eastern Washington, who wouldn’t be using the computer, would be calling to,” Laster said.

Amazon will have hundreds of volunteers answering those calls.

The Department of Health is also clearing that language gap many people face by offering 30 languages on that website.

