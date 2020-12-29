Washington inmates are now receiving COVID-19 vaccines

Melissa Luck by Melissa Luck

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

OLYMPIA, Wash – As cases of COVID-19 continue to climb in Washington prisons, inmates are now receiving the COVID-19 vaccination.

According to a memo sent by the Department of Corrections Monday, staff and inmates at Airway Heights Corrections Center and Coyote Ridge Corrections Center are getting the vaccine if they are on the DOC priority list.

The list is based on CDC and Washington Dept. of Health guidelines. It includes DOC inmates and staff in certain at-risk units at Coyote Ridge; DOC employees working in facility inpatient units and regional care facilities who are caring for COVID-19 patients; long-term care patients in those units; and DOC employees working in facility units with COVID-19 patients.

DOC says other inmates and staff will receive the vaccination according to CDC and state guidelines.

As of Monday evening, 1,410 inmates at Airway Heights have tested positive for COVID-19. The virus did not show up in the prison until the last week of November. It’s the largest of any outbreak at a Washington prison.

RELATED HEADLINES: ‘They’re being treated like they shouldn’t even be alive’: Inmate says staff to blame for outbreak at Airway Heights Corrections Center

DOC says some inmates that have recovered have begun returning to their work assignments.

More than 350 inmates at Coyote Ridge have tested positive.

PAST COVERAGE: ‘The reality of COVID-19 is here’: Coronavirus outbreak reported at Airway Heights Corrections Center

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.