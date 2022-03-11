Washington indoor mask mandate to end March 12

Destiny Richards,
Posted:
by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE, Wash. — After 11:59 p.m. tonight, the indoor mask mandate will lift in Washington.

That means starting Saturday, March 12, regardless of vaccination status, you can go mask-free in most indoor public places.

Here’s where you do not need to wear a mask:

  • Schools, childcare facilities and libraries
  • Restaurants and bars
  • Churches, places of worship
  • Gyms, recreations centers and indoor athletic facilities
  • Grocery stores, businesses and retail establishments

You do need to wear a mask:

  • On public transportation
  • Healthcare facilities, long-term care settings
  • Correctional facilities
  • Some private businesses that choose to require masks

It was first announced the mask mandate would be lifted in Washington nearly a week from now, but the new date is based on new guidance announced last month by the CDC.

RELATED: Washington to lift mask mandate earlier than previously announced

RELATED: What’s changing for schools when Washington’s mask mandate lifts?

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Submit a news tip or story idea // Report a typo or error

Top Stories