Washington indoor mask mandate to end March 12

by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE, Wash. — After 11:59 p.m. tonight, the indoor mask mandate will lift in Washington.

That means starting Saturday, March 12, regardless of vaccination status, you can go mask-free in most indoor public places.

Here’s where you do not need to wear a mask:

Schools, childcare facilities and libraries

Restaurants and bars

Churches, places of worship

Gyms, recreations centers and indoor athletic facilities

Grocery stores, businesses and retail establishments

You do need to wear a mask:

On public transportation

Healthcare facilities, long-term care settings

Correctional facilities

Some private businesses that choose to require masks

It was first announced the mask mandate would be lifted in Washington nearly a week from now, but the new date is based on new guidance announced last month by the CDC.

