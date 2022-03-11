Washington indoor mask mandate to end March 12
SPOKANE, Wash. — After 11:59 p.m. tonight, the indoor mask mandate will lift in Washington.
That means starting Saturday, March 12, regardless of vaccination status, you can go mask-free in most indoor public places.
Here’s where you do not need to wear a mask:
- Schools, childcare facilities and libraries
- Restaurants and bars
- Churches, places of worship
- Gyms, recreations centers and indoor athletic facilities
- Grocery stores, businesses and retail establishments
You do need to wear a mask:
- On public transportation
- Healthcare facilities, long-term care settings
- Correctional facilities
- Some private businesses that choose to require masks
It was first announced the mask mandate would be lifted in Washington nearly a week from now, but the new date is based on new guidance announced last month by the CDC.
