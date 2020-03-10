Washington, Idaho voters prepare for Tuesday primaries

Connor Sarles by Kyle Simchuk, Connor Sarles

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. Tens of thousands of ballots are waiting to be processed at the Spokane County Elections Office.

SPOKANE CO., Wash. — On Tuesday, voters in Washington and Idaho will choose who they want to be president.

In Spokane County, over 113,000 ballots have already been sent in—about a third of all registered voters.

There is still time to register; Idaho voters have until 8 p.m. Tuesday to vote in-person. For people sending their ballots via mail, it needs to be postmarked by that day, as well. Washington residents vote through mail, and those ballots can be dropped off at official dropboxes, which also close at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

“It’s about half and half for Republicans and Democrats,” says Spokane County Auditor, Vicky Dalton, “We have a few more Republican envelopes in than Democratic envelopes, but it’s a pretty even split at the moment.”

Washington voters need to mark what party they affiliate with—otherwise, that ballot will be mailed back.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.