‘We can’t just leave them hanging like that’: Washington, Idaho Gold Star families help Afghan commandos in hiding

by Nia Wong

POST FALLS, Idaho– Though the War in Afghanistan is over, local veterans and Gold Star families in the Inland Northwest are using their connections and resources to help Afghan commandos in Afghanistan.

“It’s a morality question to me,” said John Goldsmith. “If we get into these things we have obligations.”

Goldsmith says his son, Sergeant First Class Wyatt Goldsmith, died treating Afghan commandos in 2011 and he’s upset with how America left Afghanistan this past summer.

“I remember our president said it won’t be like Vietnam. Well, he’s right. It’s a lot worse,” said Goldsmith.

In memory of his son, Goldsmith and his wife Lorie are donating money to help Afghan allies who helped U.S. military forces.

The Goldsmiths were contacted by Spokane Valley veteran Scot Frazer and his wife Nicole Frazer.

The couple is reaching out to other Gold Star families and connections to send money back to Afghan allies who they say are being hunted by the Taliban.

The latest report from Human Rights Watch says the Taliban has executed or forcibly disappeared more than 100 former members of the Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) since August 15, 2021.

Though a Taliban deputy spokesman denies the findings in this report, 4 News Now has received photos from a source in Afghanistan.

These photos show beheadings, live burials and other photos too gruesome to post.

The Goldsmiths say we can not abandon the people who helped our military and they are ready to make another donation.

“I think the people in Afghanistan want what we want,” said Goldsmith. “They want to be able to come home in peace, take care and raise their families.”

Since Wyatt’s death, the Goldsmith family has expanded.

“The army community is incredible,” said Lorie Goldsmith. “Eleven babies are named after our son.”

The Goldsmiths continue to honor their son’s memory by helping local veterans through organizations and non-profits like Newby-ginnings of North Idaho, Inc.

