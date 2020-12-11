Washington, Idaho congressional members support lawsuit challenging election results

Stevee Chapman by Stevee Chapman

With just days until the Electoral College votes to make Joe Biden’s victory official, 106 Republicans in the House of Representatives are throwing their support behind President Trump and his latest effort to overturn the election.

It’s the same case 17 Republican attorneys general joined in on just one day before. They and the members of Congress are joining Texas in asking the Supreme Court to invalidate results in the key battleground states of Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers is on the long list of lawmakers backing the case, as well as Congressman Dan Newhouse.

Both of Idaho’s two congressmen, Rep. Mike Simpson and Rep. Russ Fulcher, signed on, too.

Still, there are some vocal opponents in the matter. Senator John Cornyn said he doesn’t understand the case. Mitt Romney of Utah is calling it “Madness. Just simply madness.”

The attorneys general of the four states at the center of the suit offered a rebuttal on Thursday, calling it a “seditious abuse of the judicial process,” and asking the court to throw out the case.

There’s already an indication it may do just that. On Tuesday, the justices unanimously refused to hear a similar case that singled out Pennsylvania.

READ: Washington secretary of state says Culp’s claims of voter fraud are false, demands evidence

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.