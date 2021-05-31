Washington, Idaho among highest gas prices in U.S.

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

Gas prices are the highest they have been in seven years, and Washington and Idaho are among the most expensive in the country.

According to AAA, Washington’s average gas price is $3.575 per gallon and Idaho’s is $3.246.

The entire West Coast has some of the highest gas prices in the country—Oregon sits at $3.425, Nevada at $3.631, Utah at $3.35, Arizona at $3.12 and California with far and away the highest average of $4.201 per gallon.

The national average has climbed to around $3.046 per gallon, an increase of more than a dollar since this time a year ago. Even in the last month, prices have risen from an average of $2.8 per gallon to past $3.

AAA attributes the raise in gas prices to higher demand and lower inventory during the summer holiday season. These price gains, however, have been limited by market concerns over COVID-19 continuing to persuade families to not travel this year.

The highest recorded average price of regular unleaded gas was set in 2008 at $4.114 per gallon.

