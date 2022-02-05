Washington House bill would require informational human trafficking posters in all bathroom rest areas

by Kaitlin Knapp

Credit: Rep. Jenny Graham

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Several bills in the Washington Legislature would require a lot of action from the Department of Transportation.

House Bill 2077 is looking to put informational posters about human trafficking in bathroom rest areas. It must be in different languages and have contact information displayed.

If it passes, they have to be installed by Dec. 31, 2022, with input from victim advocates. In 2023, or one month after it’s installed, WSDOT must check on the posters monthly to make sure people can still read them.

In 2010, a similar bill passed. However, that bill made putting up the posters optional.

Another House bill would allow truck drivers to rest at specific chain-up and chain-off areas. Drivers are required by law to take breaks, and this bill would give them another place to rest.

An amendment to the bill wants to make this an option only on Highway 2 and I-90 by July 1, 2022. WSDOT would have to put up signage to let drivers know they can park in the specific areas.

You would not see this happen in the winter. The bill says it would only apply from May 1 to November 1.

The bills are in committee and will be heard in the coming weeks.

READ: Washington lawmakers consider adding specialty wine license plate

READ: Gov. Inslee proposes bill with $494M budget to create permanent housing for homeless

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.