Washington Hospitality Association says COVID restrictions will ‘decimate’ industry

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Jae C. Hong Chairs are stacked on tables in the closed outdoor dining area of a restaurant in Rowland Heights, Calif., Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. The vast region of Southern California went into a lockdown Monday in an effort to curb spiraling coronavirus infections and hospitalizations.

The Washington Hospitality Association expressed deep concerns about Governor Jay Inslee’s move to extend COVID restrictions across Washington state.

On Tuesday, Governor Jay Inslee announced the restrictions put into place in November will continue through January 4. They were set to expire on December 14, but the state is dealing with rising cases and hospitalizations.

Those restrictions include limiting restaurants and bars to to-go service and outdoor dining, as well as reducing capacity at retail stores and personal services.

RELATED: COVID-19 restrictions on dining, gyms extended to Jan. 4

“This extended shutdown will decimate the hospitality industry, with no evidence to support that shutting our industry down works to control the spread of the virus,” said WHA CEO Anthony Anton. “Rather, restaurants have extremely high safety standards that keep our guests safe. We could have offered people a safe and responsible means of gathering, but cases have only climbed while we’ve been closed. Nine months in, there is no plan to address the harm this has caused to our industry. We are renewing our call, and this time it is much more urgent, for immediate relief for our employees and our industry to deal with the governor’s actions.”

Anton called on industry professionals to ask legislators for immediate relief. The WHA has set up a tool for hospitality workers to express to lawmakers how the shutdowns have impacted their businesses and staff.

On Tuesday, Inslee did announce the state will step up and provide relief for people on pandemic unemployment if Congress fails to act. On top of previous economic relief funding announced earlier on, Inslee added an additional $50 millions in funds – but is pushing Congress to pass widespread relief measures.

RELATED: Gov. Inslee says state will step up, provide economic relief if Congress doesn’t act

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.