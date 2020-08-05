Washington Homeschool Mentors looking to mentor parents about homeschooling, virtual learning

Destiny Richards by Destiny Richards

Washington Homeschool Mentors

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington Homeschool Mentors wants to be there for parents who want to transition to the flexibility they say homeschooling provides.

I spoke with Brie, Karen and Nicole, three women who are a part of the organization as mentors.

They say when the pandemic started affecting schools, friends would reach out to them with questions about homeschooling.

RELATED: LIST: School districts determine back to school plans

When they started this mentor group, even more parents showed interest.

The group hosted its first event Tuesday evening — an informational meeting to answer parents’ questions about making the switch.

Now that major school districts have made the decision to pursue a remote start to the school year, the mentor group is also willing to offer some guidance to parents to help their kids with virtual learning.

For more information, see their Facebook page.

RELATED: ‘I feel like we’ll be setting our kids up to fail’: Spokane mother questions distance learning

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.