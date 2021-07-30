Washington hiker found dead in California’s Death Valley

by Associated Press

DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — A hiker from Washington has been found dead in Death Valley National Park, where temperatures can be among the hottest on Earth, authorities said Thursday.

Douglas Branham, 68, of Tukwila, had planned a 12-mile (19-kilometer) round trip through the salt flats of the California park but missed a flight home on Tuesday.

A California Highway Patrol helicopter crew discovered his body Wednesday about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) from the closest road, according to a joint statement from the park and the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office.

“Helicopter rotors struggle to create enough lift in hot air, and temperatures were about 115 degrees Fahrenheit at the time,” the statement said.

The helicopter had to land and unload equipment to reduce weight before returning with a park ranger to recover the body, officials said.

Branham probably began his hike on Sunday or Monday, when temperatures hit 118 degrees Fahrenheit (48 Celsius) with 91% humidity, the statement said.

The Inyo County coroner’s office is investigating the cause of his death.

Earlier this month, the National Weather Service said Death Valley recorded a high temperature of 130 F (55 C). Death Valley holds the record for the highest recorded temperature on Earth at 134 F (57 C), set in 1913, although some dispute its accuracy.

COPYRIGHT 2021 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.