Washington Healthplanfinder ‘Adventure Tour’ stops in Spokane

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE, Wash. — Do you need help finding an affordable healthcare plan? Washington Healthplanfinder is hosting an event to help you with just that.

The “Adventure Tour” is stopping in Spokane on Thursday and aims to help locals find affordable health plans.

The purpose of the Adventure Tour is to provide assistance to citizens of Washington to learn and sign up for 2022 health coverage. Trained enrollment experts from local in-person assister organizations will be available to answer questions during the enrollment process.

The Washington Healthplanfinder Adventure Tour seeks to reach uninsured Washingtonians and those who may be able to take advantage of additional savings. The American Rescue Plan Act increased federal savings for most Washington Healthplanfinder customers. Washington Healthplanfinder hopes to take advantage of this and provide affordable health coverage to the Pacific and Inland northwest.

The event runs from 1 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Spokane First Friday (1318 W 1st Ave).

The open enrollment period for Washington Healthplanfinder is currently open through Jan. 15, 2022. If you have questions before the event, visit www.wahealthplanfinder.org for more information.

