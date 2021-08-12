Washington’s top health officers encourage masks in indoor public spaces

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wah. — Washington state’s top health officers have issued a joint statement urging people to wear masks indoors in public settings, regardless of their vaccination status.

Spokane County’s Dr. Frank Velazquez, as well as health officers from several Eastern Washington counties, signed the letter.

SIGNED Joint Statement From Local Health Officers Regarding Masks by Erin Robinson on Scribd

It comes as case rates and hospitalizations increase across the state and Eastern Washington.

“Masking up in public indoor spaces even after vaccination is a good idea,” Velazquez said. “It is an extra layer of protection with highly contagious variants, particularly the Delta variant, circulating in our community. I strongly urge our community to please use all public health measures available to you. Combined, masing and vaccination will help our community stay healthy and continue moving forward.”

The Spokane Regional Health District said vaccination remains the best protection against COVID-19, greatly decreasing the likelihood of severe illness, hospitalization and death.

Those looking to get vaccinated can find more information here.

RELATED: CDC urges COVID vaccines during pregnancy as delta surges

RELATED: Health district concerned with children vaccine eligibility as COVID hospitalizations rise

READ: Dept. of Health adds COVID requirements to extracurriculars

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.