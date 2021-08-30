Washington health leaders: Public’s perception of pandemic doesn’t match what’s happening in hospitals

by Esther Bower

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington hospitals are overrun, understaffed and struggling to keep up with the pandemic.

Healthcare workers and scientists say the Delta variant is a game-changer and shaking up hospitals.

More than 1,560 Washingtonians are currently hospitalized with COVID, with 188 of those people on ventilators.

“This is enormous stress on the healthcare system to have this many patients with a single diagnosis. This doesn’t happen,” said Cassie Sauer, Washington State Hospital Association CEO.

COVID cases are not only climbing, but people are dying and hospitals are unable to keep up.

“We’re on the edge of not being able to properly care for people in our community,” said Dr. Dave Carlson, Chief Physician Officer for MultiCare Health System.

“Until we get enough of us vaccinated, this virus will continue to mutate as these RNA viruses do,” said Dr. Mark Johnson, an infectious disease specialty with Confluence Health in Wenatchee. “It will continue to circle back through our community and continue to affect susceptible populations.”

Those ending up severely sick in the hospital are predominantly unvaccinated. Doctors reiterated a call to the public, urging them to remember this pandemic is far from over.

“The public perception of where we are does not match what’s happening in hospitals, where people are coming in very ill, having extended stays and even dying,” said Sauer.

