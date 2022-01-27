Washington Gov. Jay Inslee set to hold press conference Thursday

Ted S. Warren - staff, AP Washington Gov. Jay Inslee speaks as he gives his annual State of the State address, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Due to cautions against COVID-19, Inslee gave his speech in the State Reception Room and it was shown by streaming video to lawmakers meeting remotely.

OLYMPIA, Wash.– Gov. Jay Inslee will hold a press conference Thursday afternoon in Olympia.

The press conference will take place at 2:30 p.m. from the State Capitol.

Gov. Inslee’s office did not send out information about what he would be talking about.

It will be streamed live online.

PREVIOUS: Gov. Inslee deploys National Guard to help at Spokane hospital

During a previous press conference this month, Gov. Inslee announced he was deploying the National Guard to hospitals across Washington, including Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, to help amid the omicron surge.

Inslee is also requiring hospitals to temporarily halt non-urgent procedures because of high hospital capacity. This pause will last for one month.

RELATED: UW virologists closely monitoring new highly-transmissible omicron variant

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.