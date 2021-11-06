Washington Gov. Jay Inslee in Glasgow for UN climate summit

Ken Lambert Gov. Jay Inslee speaks at a news conference where he announces COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Washington state employees and health-care workers, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021 in Seattle.

GLASGOW, Scotland– Washington’s top elected leader is in Glasgow attending the U.N. climate summit.

Gov. Jay Inslee joined other leaders from the Pacific Coast Collaborative for the launch of the Low Carbon Construction Task Force while in Scotland.

“Washington and the PCC region are leaders in demonstrating how strategies to reduce climate pollution also create good jobs and a strong economy,” Inslee said. “Using the economic muscle of our region to spur rapid advances in the development and use of low carbon building materials will help us go further and faster on reducing carbon pollution, and builds on the strengths of our manufacturing sector, commitment to clean electricity, and skilled workforce.”

A release from the governor’s office said Inslee will lead a coalition of governors and mayors in discussions to secure commitments to make tangible progress to slash greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030.

Inslee is also set to be in bilateral meetings with foreign leaders and other visiting delegations to promote the development of more clean energy for the economy.

