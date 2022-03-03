Washington getting additional funds to fight opioid crisis

by Erin Robinson

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Washington will receive an additional $13 million to fight the opioid crisis.

The money comes from a new settlement reached with Oxycontin maker Purdue Pharma.

The new deal would require members of the Sackler Family, who own the drug company, to pay between $5.5 billion and $6 billion in cash. That is at least $1.2 billion more than previously agreed on.

In exchange, they will be protected from lawsuits.

The original deal was made last year, but some states, including Washington, opposed it as it did not do enough to hold the Sacklers accountable.

The new settlement must still be approved by the bankruptcy court.

