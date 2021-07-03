Washington gas prices continue to rise

Matthew Kincanon by Matthew Kincanon

SPOKANE, Wash. — Millions of people across the US are expected to pack their bags and hit the road this Fourth of July weekend, but there may be some bumps along the way.

For anyone in Washington state who is heading out, expect to pay a lot more at gas stations because the cost of gas keeps going up.

According to AAA, the average price of gas nationwide is $3.12 a gallon. That’s up 95 cents from last year.

For everyone in Washington, they are paying well above the national average at $3.77 a gallon. In Idaho, the price is a bit lower at an average of $3.47 a gallon.

Anyone who is planning to head to Seattle this weekend, they may want to fill up in Spokane County, which has some of the lowest gas prices in the state, averaging at around $3.52 a gallon. Also, they’ll want to top off in Kittitas County where gas is around $3.74, because in King County they can expect to pay almost $4 a gallon.

