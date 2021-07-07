Washington Fish and Wildlife to hold Bass Week photo contest

Matthew Kincanon by Matthew Kincanon

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Derek Garcia, 2020 best pose category winner.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Are you an angler who has the best bass picture? Well you can submit it and win prizes during the Bass Week photo contest this month.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) said on its Facebook page that it will be holding the contest during Bass Week from July 12 to 16, which celebrates bass anglers and all things involving bass fishing.

You can submit your bass photo on the WDFW photo submission page any time by July 15. There are five categories with one winner each, with the prize being a Cabela’s/Bass Pro Shops gift card to every winner. Winners will be announced on WDFW’s Facebook and Instagram pages on July 23.

The five categories are:

All around best photo – $100 gift card. The winner of this category will be decided through a public vote on the WDFW’s Facebook and Instagram pages on Friday, July 16.

Biggest-looking catch – $50 gift card.

Smallest-looking catch – $50 gift card.

Best pose – $50 gift card.

Most excited angler – $50 gift card.

If you’re interested in participating, you just got to follow these steps:

Submit your bass photo on the WDFW submission page. Select the “Bass Week Contest” category in the dropdown menu. Enter the information about your photo. Check the WDFW social media pages and your email on July 23 to see if you won.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.