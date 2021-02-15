Washington Fire Chiefs Assoc. to present Malden Fire Dept. with $20K to aid in rebuilding efforts

MALDEN, Wash. — The Washington Fire Chiefs Association will present a $20,000 check to the town of Malden/Pine City Fire Department to aid in efforts to rebuild fire protection capability.

The check will be presented Tuesday at noon.

According to the WFC, the funds are a portion of a grant the association received last fall from FM Global to help offset the challenges of this past year’s wildland fires across Washington.

Malden and Pine City were destroyed by a fast-moving wildfire in September, destroying homes, businesses, the towns’ fire station and fire engine.

In December, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources delivered a new fire engine to Malden to replace the one destroyed in the fire.

The grant funds from the WFC are intended to help provide the fire department with basic equipment and get the towns’ fire protection rebuilt as they work to recover from the destruction.

The remaining grant funds will be used to create training and education opportunities for the Washington fire service in preparation for the upcoming fire season.

