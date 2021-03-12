Washington essential workers moved up in vaccine rollout

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Vaccine eligibility is expanding for more Washingtonians earlier than expected, Governor Jay Inslee announced on Thursday.

Beginning March 17, people who fall under Tier 2 in Phase 1B of the state’s vaccine plan will be eligible to get vaccinated.

The announcement means essential workers like grocery store clerks, firefighters, law enforcement officers, agriculture workers, and more can receive the vaccine one week earlier than originally announced.

That also applies to people over the age of 16 who are pregnant or have a health condition that puts them in a high-risk category.

“This is another tremendous step forward in our fight against this pandemic,” Inslee said.

Inslee also announced the state’s next steps in terms of reopening on Thursday, saying all of Washington will step into Phase 3 on March 22, with individual counties being evaluated for how to continue handling COVID-19.

In this next stage, the two-week number of COVID cases per 100,000 population must remain below 200, and weekly COVID hospitalizations per 100,000 population must remain below five.

